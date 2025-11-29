/S-400 vs Patriot: How Russia’s missile system compares with the US air defence giant

Modern air defence relies on advanced missile systems capable of countering aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, and ballistic threats. Even with limited publicly available information, the Russian S‑400 Triumf and the US Patriot PAC‑3 are often compared due to their strategic roles. According to Wikipedia, the S‑400 deploys a layered missile array, allowing it to engage multiple threats simultaneously, while the Patriot focuses on protecting key assets with a mobile medium-range defence network.