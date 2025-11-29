/S‑400 missile system: What are the true limits of Russia’s air defence technology?

Although official information on the S‑400 air-defence system is limited, Wikipedia notes that it deploys a range of interceptor missiles: the long-range 40N6 (up to 400 km), medium-range 48N6 (up to 250 km), and shorter-range 9M96E/9M96E2 (up to 40–120 km). This layered missile mix allows the system to engage aircraft, cruise missiles, UAVs, and certain ballistic threats, while its radar network provides surveillance, target tracking, and early-warning capabilities over long distances and high altitudes.