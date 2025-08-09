The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) mainly operates F-16 variants and different blocks of the JF-17 fighter jet. The JF-17 typically uses the KLJ-7 series radar, along with air-to-air missiles such as the PL-12 or SD-10. These missile systems are generally believed to have an effective range of around 80 to 100 kilometres.

In contrast, India’s S-400 air defence system is capable of detecting, tracking, and intercepting targets at much greater distances, well beyond the missile engagement range of the JF-17. This significant difference in range reduces the survivability of PAF aircraft when entering contested or heavily defended airspace. The S-400’s long reach effectively denies air superiority to enemy fighters before they can get close enough to launch their own weapons.