India’s S-400 air defence system is capable of detecting, tracking, and intercepting targets at much greater distances, while Pakistani missile systems are generally believed to have an effective range of around 80 kilometres.
Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh stated that the S-400 system shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and one AEW&C or ELINT aircraft during Operation Sindoor, calling the system a game-changer. He added that one large target was hit at a range of approximately 300 kilometres, describing it as the longest recorded surface-to-air kill.
The IAF chief said the S-400’s range kept PAF jets away from their long-range glide bombs, blocking attacks and forcing standoff. At the same time, precision strikes hit key targets on the ground. He said F-16S at Jacobabad and a support aircraft at Bholari were also destroyed.
The Indian Armed Forces planned Operation Sindoor after the terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. India targeted terror infrastructure across PoK and Pakistan between 7 and 10 May.
The S-400’s layered missiles with engagement up to 400 kilometres, high-power radars and multi-target tracking enable long-range intercepts before PAF fighters reach weapon release points. It exceeds the beyond-visual-range envelopes of the F-16 and JF-17.
The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) mainly operates F-16 variants and different blocks of the JF-17 fighter jet. The JF-17 typically uses the KLJ-7 series radar, along with air-to-air missiles such as the PL-12 or SD-10. These missile systems are generally believed to have an effective range of around 80 to 100 kilometres.
In contrast, India’s S-400 air defence system is capable of detecting, tracking, and intercepting targets at much greater distances, well beyond the missile engagement range of the JF-17. This significant difference in range reduces the survivability of PAF aircraft when entering contested or heavily defended airspace. The S-400’s long reach effectively denies air superiority to enemy fighters before they can get close enough to launch their own weapons.
The IAF Chief’s account of a 300-kilometre engagement against AEW&C or ELINT aircraft shows that the S-400 is capable of targeting high-value support assets. This weakens the enemy’s radar coverage and coordination, delivering a potentially decisive blow early in an air campaign.