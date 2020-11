Snoop Dogg exercises his right to vote for the first time

Rapper Snoop Dogg has been quite vocal about voting this elections. In a radio interview, the rapper revealed, "For the longest time they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn't vote because you had a criminal record. My record's been expunged so now I can vote". Later, he featured in many posters asking people to go out and vote and revealed that he will be voting for the first time in 2020.

(Photograph:Instagram)