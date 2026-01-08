Ruturaj Gaikwad now has 15 centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic 50-over tournament. His 15 centuries are now the joint-most in the tournament, along with Ankit Bawne's 15 as well.
Ruturaj Gaikwad now has 15 centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic 50-over tournament, after scoring 134 for Maharashtra vs Goa on Jan 8 in Jaipur. Gaikwad's 15 centuries are now the joint-most in the tournament, along with Ankit Bawne's 15 as well.
Gaikwad scored his 15 tons in record 57 innings of 59 matches. No batter has reached the milestone faster than him. Overall, he has scored 3000+ runs in the tournament in 57 innings at an average of 65, strike rate of 105 and a best of 220 not out.
Despite scoring consistent runs, Gaikwad has found himself out of favour for a place in the India's white-ball set-up. He did play in the recent South Africa ODI series at home and hit a hundred as well but despite that, he was dropped from the India squad for the upcoming three-ODI home series against New Zealand.
Gaikwad's Maharashtra teammate Ankit Bawne was the first to score 15 tons in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has played 101 matches in the tournament, scoring 4,178 runs at an average of nearly 55 with a best of 184 not out.
Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal is also closing in fast on the record of most VHT hundreds. The batter has scored 4 hundred in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-25 in just seven innings, taking his tally to 13 in just 35 innings.