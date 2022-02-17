Russia's next wonder weapon: Kedr intercontinental ballistic missile

The Russian defence forces expect to replace the RS-24 Yars ICBM with the Kedr in 2030.

Russia's new ICBM

Last year Russia tested the Kedr intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Plesetsk spaceport.

The test was carried out in mid-June months ahead of Russia's troop deployment along Ukraine's border.

Kedr has both silo-based and mobile ICBM variants. The mobile-based ICBMs have a definite advantage since they can be moved around and are harder to detect. Russia is intent on upgrading its ICBM force as it takes on NATO and America in long-range missile duel.

(Photograph:AFP)