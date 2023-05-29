Russia's biggest drone attack on Ukraine!

Russia launched air strikes on Ukraine on Sunday, May 28. However, crowds poured into the streets later on Sunday to celebrate the anniversary of the Ukrainian capital's founding.

Russia again attacked Ukraine in the early hours of Monday, May 29, using drones and cruise missiles. Ukrainian officials said defence forces shot down 29 of the 35 drones and 37 of 40 cruise missiles fired overnight by Russia.

It was the largest drone attack since the start of the war on Sunday, killing one and injuring several people. President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered stronger border security to ensure "fast" Russian military and civilian movement into Ukrainian regions now under Moscow control.

The increased air strikes by Russia targeting military infrastructure and supplies come at a point when Ukraine is preparing to launch a counteroffensive in an attempt to take back the territory occupied by Russian forces.

