Russia's biggest drone attack on Ukraine!
Russia launched air strikes on Ukraine on Sunday, May 28. However, crowds poured into the streets later on Sunday to celebrate the anniversary of the Ukrainian capital's founding.
Russia again attacked Ukraine in the early hours of Monday, May 29, using drones and cruise missiles. Ukrainian officials said defence forces shot down 29 of the 35 drones and 37 of 40 cruise missiles fired overnight by Russia.
It was the largest drone attack since the start of the war on Sunday, killing one and injuring several people. President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered stronger border security to ensure "fast" Russian military and civilian movement into Ukrainian regions now under Moscow control.
The increased air strikes by Russia targeting military infrastructure and supplies come at a point when Ukraine is preparing to launch a counteroffensive in an attempt to take back the territory occupied by Russian forces.
Ukraine under constant air attacks from Russia
Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday, May 29.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Russian drones in Ukraine
After Russia's air strikes on Ukraine on Sunday, parts of a Russian suicide drone are seen at a compound of a tobacco factory damaged during the strike.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Russian drones target military infrastructure and grain storage facilities
Ukraine's military said the attack on Odesa port had caused a fire and damaged infrastructure but did not specify whether the damage threatened grain exports. Ukraine’s military’s southern command stated on a Facebook post that "a fire broke out in the port infrastructure of Odesa as a result of the hit. It was quickly extinguished. Information on the extent of the damage is being updated". Officials also reported that most of the drones and missiles fired at the capital were shot down and no significant damage has been reported.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Ukraine is an important grain supplier
Ukraine is an important global grain supplier and the Odesa port is important for shipping agricultural products abroad. It is also one of three included in a U.N.-brokered deal on the safe export of grain via the Black Sea.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Rescuers work hard after the Russian drone attack
Rescuers work at a site of a building damaged during a Russian suicide drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 28. The falling debris killed a 41-year-old man.
(Photograph:Reuters)
A move to deter Ukraine from going counteroffensive?
As reported by Reuters, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Monday, May 29 that Russia continues its main efforts to fully occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Ukrainian forces have repelled 19 enemy attacks in those regions in the previous 24 hours.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Russia is regrouping in Bakhmut!
As per reports from Ukrainian officials, Russian troops have temporarily eased attacks in and around the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut to regroup and strengthen their capabilities. Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesman for Ukraine's eastern military grouping said only one military clash had occurred in Bakhmut over the past 24 hours. However, Russian forces maintained heavy artillery strikes.