Russian tactical missiles and nuclear bombs arrive in Belarus
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has said his country has started taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons. Some of these tactical nukes are three times more powerful than the atomic bombs that the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.
Nukes arrive!
Aleksandr Lukashenko, during an interview with Rossiya-1, a Russian state TV channel said, “We have missiles and bombs that we have received from Russia.” The same news was also posted on the Belarusian Belta state news agency’s Telegram channel.
Storage facilities to house tactical nukes
Russian President Putin said on Friday, June 9 that Russia would start deploying tactical nukes to Belarus after special storage facilities to house them were made ready. However, Russia will also retain control of these tactical nuclear weapons.
Russia and Belarus share a strong bond
Lukashenko had in a comment said that the nuclear deployment will act as a deterrent against potential aggressors. He further justified his stance by saying that it was a necessary move. He also added that he and Putin could pick up the phone with each other “at any moment”, signalling the strong bond between the two nations.
Lukashenko has allowed his country to be used by Russian forces attacking Ukraine as part of what Moscow calls its “special military operation” for several months now.
Russia points finger at the US
Putin has announced in March this year that he had agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. His comments were pointed towards US's deployment of such weapons in a host of European countries over many decades.
US criticises Russia's move
Even though the US has criticised Putin’s decision, it has no intention of altering its own stance on strategic nuclear weapons and does not see any signs of Russia preparing to use a nuclear weapon. Nonetheless, Russia's move is closely being monitored by the US and its allies.