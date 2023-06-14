Russian tactical missiles and nuclear bombs arrive in Belarus

| Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 12:35 AM IST

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has said his country has started taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons. Some of these tactical nukes are three times more powerful than the atomic bombs that the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Aleksandr Lukashenko, during an interview with Rossiya-1, a Russian state TV channel said, “We have missiles and bombs that we have received from Russia.” The same news was also posted on the Belarusian Belta state news agency’s Telegram channel.

Russian President Putin said on Friday, June 9 that Russia would start deploying tactical nukes to Belarus after special storage facilities to house them were made ready. However, Russia will also retain control of these tactical nuclear weapons.

Lukashenko had in a comment said that the nuclear deployment will act as a deterrent against potential aggressors. He further justified his stance by saying that it was a necessary move. He also added that he and Putin could pick up the phone with each other “at any moment”, signalling the strong bond between the two nations.

Lukashenko has allowed his country to be used by Russian forces attacking Ukraine as part of what Moscow calls its “special military operation” for several months now.