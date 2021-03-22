Russian Soyuz rocket blasts off with 38 satellites

Russia's Soyuz- 2.1a carrier rocket blasted off from Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 22, 2021. Here's a look at the beautiful pics
The rocket took 38 rockets to space
(Photograph:AFP)
The 38 satellites were from 18 countries. These include South Korea, Japan, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Italy, Brazil and more
The lift-off took place from Baikonur cosmdrome in Kazakhstan
The launch was twice postponed from Saturday due to a voltage surge
Russia plans to send up a second satellite in 2023 and, combined, the two will offer round-the-clock, all-weather monitoring of the Arctic Ocean and the surface of the Earth, Roscosmos said.