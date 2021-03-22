Russian Soyuz rocket blasts off with 38 satellites

Russia's Soyuz- 2.1a carrier rocket blasted off from Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 22, 2021. Here's a look at the beautiful pics
 

38 satellites

The rocket took 38 rockets to space

(Photograph:AFP)

Satellites from 18 countries

The 38 satellites were from 18 countries. These include South Korea, Japan, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Italy, Brazil and more

(Photograph:AFP)

Baikonur cosmdrome

The lift-off took place from Baikonur cosmdrome in Kazakhstan

(Photograph:AFP)

Launch forced to be postponed

The launch was twice postponed from Saturday due to a voltage surge

(Photograph:AFP)

Russia plans of more launches

Russia plans to send up a second satellite in 2023 and, combined, the two will offer round-the-clock, all-weather monitoring of the Arctic Ocean and the surface of the Earth, Roscosmos said.

(Photograph:AFP)

