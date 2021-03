Russian President Vladimir Putin's art of the photo op

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has carefully cultivated a macho image for years with a series of photo ops including taking a dip in icy waters, riding shirtless on horseback, throwing opponents on the judo mat, freeing tigers into the wild and swimming butterfly stroke in a river.

Horse riding

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has in the past presented himself sitting proud, bare-chested on a horse, but on Friday he admitted to taking a fall.

“They were once filming me, I was training, and it happened that the horse stopped in front of a barrier and I did a somersault, literally a somersault,” Putin was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency on Friday.

(Photograph:Reuters)