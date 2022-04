Moscow's special military operation

"I said to myself: 'Oh my God, what a nightmare! Here we go again with the war, bombings, evacuation, leaving your home behind, not being sure if you’ll stay alive or not'," said 100-year-old Dova Govergeviz.

She comes from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and was in her 20s when she had to abandon home for the first time with her mother, taking shelter hundreds of miles (kilometres) to the east in Uzbekistan until World War Two ended.

"Back then, we knew that we had an enemy - Hitler. Hitler and Germany had attacked our country. But now it turns out to be that we’re fighting against the country that we used to call our 'elder brother'," she said, referring to Russia.

Moscow has said its invasion is a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and defeat fascists. Ukraine and the West call that a bogus pretext for a war of aggression.



