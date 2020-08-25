Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov’s superyacht 'La Datcha' is ready to sail
Russian billionaire adventurer Oleg Tinkov's new ultra-luxury expedition 2,560 GT superyacht, on course for delivery in September, is one of the world's most capable expedition yachts for charter.
Let's take a look at it:
Capable of breaking through polar ice
Dutch shipbuilder Damen Yachting in cooperation with its luxury yacht builder AMELS have just launched the innovative hull of their SeaXplorer 77, a stylish, sturdy and highly customized 252-foot-long expedition yacht that’s capable of breaking through polar ice (in addition to providing ultra-lux accommodations and a wide array of toys and tools for polar exploration.
Can accommodate 12 guests
La Datcha offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in six cabins, which includes an impressive Owner's suite complete with an observation lounge and private deck area. It has 25 crew members to keep things running smoothly.
Range of water accessories
On a private yacht vacation, guests can enjoy the yacht's incredible range of water accessories which includes snowmobiles, Jet Skis and a mini-submarine.
Available for rent
The vessel will be available for charter for roughly US$846,000 per week. It also includes a whole host of toys like helicopters.
Part of Tinkoff's collection business
The yacht is one of the properties offered up through the Russian entrepreneur’s Tinkoff Collection business. He also rents out luxury homes in Mexico, France, Russia and Italy.