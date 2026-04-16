'This would be a good ​decision...': Russia wants Iran's enriched uranium: Kremlin spokesperson reveals what US said

The United States had rejected Russia's ​proposal to take all of Iran's ‌enriched uranium out of the country as a way to help resolve the West Asia conflict. The US in its condition for peace deal, wants Iran to give up uranium enrichment and hand over all enriched uranium to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The Russia first proposed in June 2025, after Israel and the US attacked Iran, that ​it is ready to take control of Iran's uranium stock, ​but no action was taken. Vladimir Putin-led nation made similar offer this week, however, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying that America has rejected the offer. Notably, Russia has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world.