'This would be a good ​decision...': Russia wants Iran's enriched uranium: Kremlin spokesperson reveals what US said

Russia offered to take Iran’s enriched uranium to ease tensions, but the US rejected the proposal, according to Dmitry Peskov. The plan aimed to support nuclear negotiations, while Iran said any move depends on reaching a broader agreement with the US.
The United States had rejected Russia's proposal to take all of Iran's enriched uranium out of the country as a way to help resolve the West Asia conflict. The US in its condition for peace deal, wants Iran to give up uranium enrichment and hand over all enriched uranium to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The Russia first proposed in June 2025, after Israel and the US attacked Iran, that it is ready to take control of Iran's uranium stock, but no action was taken. Vladimir Putin-led nation made similar offer this week, however, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying that America has rejected the offer. Notably, Russia has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world.
"Russia was prepared to accept Iran's enriched uranium on its territory," state news agency RIA said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Indian television channel India Today. “This would be a good decision. But unfortunately the American side rejected this proposal,” he added. Earlier, Peskov said, “This proposal was made by President Putin in conversations with both the United States and regional states. The offer still stands, but has not been acted upon." A Russian deputy foreign minister, last year, suggested Russia was willing to remove the stockpile from Iran and convert it to civilian reactor fuel to help facilitate negotiations.
However, US news reports have quoted sources as saying that the administration of US President Donald Trump had ruled out the proposal. Meanwhile, Iran had said that any decision would depend on whether it is able to reach an agreement with the US.
After first round of peace talks between Iran and the US in Pakistan, US President Donald Trump announced that Iran's enriched uranium stockpile "will be perfectly taken care of." Trump stated that the US would work with Iran to "dig up and remove" enriched uranium that had been buried following joint US-Israeli strikes in early 2026. Iran has reportedly rejected the US demand to hand over its approximately 440kg stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Tehran has proposed a monitored down-blending process so it cannot be used for weapons. Iran has stated that the right to enrich uranium is "necessary" highlighting its stance that enrichment is for civilian purposes.
While officially welcoming the truce, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova described the situation as a “crushing defeat” for what she called a “one-track, aggressive, unprovoked attack” by the U.S. and Israel. At the same time, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed cautious approval, stating that Moscow received the news with “satisfaction,” and emphasizing that “any step away from armed escalation is a positive move.”