Russia using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine? incendiary weapons & its use

World War I saw the first widespread use of incendiary weapons, just as the air force began to play a significant military role.

Russia using phosphorus bombs?

Ukraine has accused invading Russian troops of using phosphorus bombs - incendiary weapons whose use against civilians is banned under an international convention but allowed for military targets.

Phosphorus weapons, which leave a signature white trail in the sky, were deployed against a village in the Lugansk region and at Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukrainian officials including President Volodymr Zelensky have claimed.

It was not immediately possible to verify the allegation. "Russia has never violated any international convention," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov retorted.

