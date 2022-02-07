Russia-Ukraine crisis: S-400 air defence system, Iskander missiles in Belarus - see satellite images

The latest satellite images showed details of military maneuvres at the Belarus border with Ukraine. Check out the images here:

Details of military maneuvres

Amid escalating border tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the latest satellite images showed details of military maneuvres at the Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of joint drills announced by Moscow and Minsk.

The satellite images are published by a private US company on Sunday (February 6). NATO has called it the biggest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War.

(Photograph:Reuters)