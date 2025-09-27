/Russia to build world’s first closed fuel cycle nuclear power plant by 2030 – what is it?

A closed fuel cycle involves the recycling of spent nuclear fuel within reactors, in contrast to the traditional open cycle where used fuel is discarded. By reprocessing and reusing nuclear material, the closed cycle extends the lifespan of uranium resources and minimizes environmental impact. “Such a mechanism will ultimately make it possible to almost completely resolve the problem of radioactive waste accumulation. And, what’s also crucial, it will essentially eliminate the issue of uranium supply,” Putin added.

Putin invited international scientists to collaborate on the development of these technologies, aiming to usher in a new era of peaceful nuclear energy. He also stressed the need for modern financing models for nuclear plants, suggesting involvement from international financial institutions and development banks.