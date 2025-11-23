Beyond geopolitics and aircraft, the tribute resonates on a deeply human level. Air-force culture is steeped in the shared risks and sacrifices of flying, especially in aerobatics and display roles. When the Russian pilot called the fallen Indian airman a “brother”, it acknowledged the common bond of all who take to the skies. For the pilot’s family, his squadron, and the Indian public, this international message of condolence offered more than words, it offered solidarity.