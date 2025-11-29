/Russia's S-500 vs China's HQ-19: Which defence system really covers higher altitudes for India?

Both systems claim high-altitude reach, but actual interception depends on multiple factors: target speed, radar fidelity, interceptor performance, threat trajectory, and real-time tracking. High-altitude claims must be taken with caution. S-500’s theoretical 200 km ceiling might cover some exo-atmospheric threats but whether this is verified remains unclear. HQ-19’s public claims are similar, but external validation is lacking. Also: intercepting a re-entry vehicle or missile is very different from intercepting orbital satellites or high-altitude warheads, both altitude and velocity profiles differ significantly.

