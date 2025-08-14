/Russia’s $100 million radar systems detect fighter jets like F-22, F-35, and missiles early

Nebo-M radar system $100 million radar systems Nebo-M use advanced multi-band technology to detect aircraft and missiles from more than 300km away, including stealth jets.
The Nebo-M is a mobile, truck-mounted radar system made by Russia, costing about $100 million per unit. Built for extreme conditions, it uses high-tech antennas and can travel on rough terrain.
Nebo-M works by using several radar types at once: VHF, L-band, and S/X-band. Each radar picks up signals differently. This mix lets Nebo-M see many targets, from fast jets to slow drones. It sends info to a central post, creating a single, accurate tracking picture and sharing it with missile systems like the S-400.
The Nebo-M can detect normal aircraft at up to 600km distance and even track some ballistic targets at 1,800km. For stealth jets, the VHF radar lets it pick up small targets over 300km away even if the target has a very small radar cross-section. This makes it effective against modern stealth aircraft, as per the reports.
Each Nebo-M system rides on multiple 8x8 trucks, carrying the three main radar types and a command post. It can be deployed in about 40 minutes. Its high mobility allows it to set up in tough locations and link into a wider air defence network.
Nebo-M exchanges data with air defence systems to warn about threats. It can support many anti-air systems and is designed to pick up stealth fighters like the F-35 and F-22. Its advanced technology helps defend a whole region, even in electronic warfare or jamming environments.
At $100 million per unit, the Nebo-M’s cost comes from its modular, high-tech design and triple radar bands. Its electronic processing tools and resistance to jamming add value. According to sources, each system can cover a huge area and is built for reliability and easy upgrades.