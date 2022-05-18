Russia plans next generation hypersonic missiles: What is it?

Russia's revelation comes even as its forces are involved in a fierce war with Ukraine for nearly three months.
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov the country's armed forces are creating the "next generation of hypersonic missiles for land, air and sea platforms".
Borisov informed that the new hypersonic weapons "will surpass the existing and future developments of the leading states."
Borisov said tests were underway at arming Tupolev Tu-22 supersonic bombers wit next-generation weapons. The efficency of the Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" missile is also being worked upon which was used by Russian forces in the current Ukraine war.
"There is nothing like Kinzhal in any state of the world," Borisov claimed, adding,"A missile flying at a speed exceeding the speed of sound by more than 10 times, and at the same time maneuvering along the entire trajectory of its flight is really impossible to be intercepted by air defense systems."
(Photograph:AFP)
During the war games in the enclave on the Baltic Sea located between EU members Poland and Lithuania, Russia practised simulated "electronic launches" of nuclear-capable Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems.
The Russian forces also practised single and multiple strikes at targets imitating launchers of missile systems, airfields, protected infrastructure, military equipment and command posts of a mock enemy.
(Photograph:AFP)
After performing the "electronic" launches, the military personnel carried out a manoeuvre to change their position in order to avoid "a possible retaliatory strike.
The combat units also reportedly practised "actions in conditions of radiation and chemical contamination". The drills involved more than 100 servicemen.
(Photograph:AFP)
President Putin had put is nuclear forces on alert just days after announcing the special military operation. The Kremlin warned of a "lightning fast" retaliation if the West directly intervenes in the Ukraine conflict.
According reports, the Russian forces also practiced single and multiple strikes at targets imitating missile systems, airfields, defended infrastructure, military equipment and command posts.
(Photograph:AFP)
On the ground on May 9, Russia will be displaying its nuclear-capable hardware, including the Yars intercontinental nuclear missiles and Iskander short-range ballistic missile systems.
Also on May 9, parades take place on a smaller scale in dozens of cities across the nation as well as the so-called "Immortal Regiment" march, which involves people carrying photos of veterans or family members who died in the war.
This year, participants of the processions are also encouraged to bring photos of those who died fighting in Ukraine.
(Photograph:AFP)
Amid the Ukraine war, the US military said it has tested a new hypersonic missile. The US conducted an aircraft-launched hypersonic missile test. The missile maintained a speed of more than Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound.
Hypersonic missiles pose a potential threat to the global military balance. They can deliver nuclear weapons precisely on target at speeds too fast to intercept.
Weapons travelling at hypersonic speed allow attackers to overcome defence installations.
(Photograph:AFP)
According to a senior US official, the Ukrainians have already received some 17,000 anti-tank weapons from various Western countries, including several hundred Javelin launchers, and Washington announced on Saturday new military aid totalling $200 million and including the anti-tank weapon.
Ukrainian forces have also received thousands of other anti-tank weapons, including British NLAWs, Swedish-made AT4s and Carl-Gustavs, German Panzerfausts and Spanish Instalaza C90s making the task of Putin's army that much harder.
US-made Javelin that has become the weapon of choice, to the point that a meme circulating on social media has transformed it into a religious icon borne by Mary Magdalene, an emblematic saint of the Orthodox church.
Dubbed "Saint Javelin," protector of Ukraine, she brandishes one of the missiles under a halo in the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag.
(Photograph:Reuters)
According to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Russian troops have fired 2154 missiles and flown 2770 times over the sky. In fact, the Ukraine president said as Europe celebrated its V-E day on May 8 and Russia marked its own celebration on May 9, Russia targeted 25 missiles at the Odessa region with most landing in civilian areas.
According to Pentagon officials, Russia may have fired “between 10 and 12” hypersonic missiles since the Ukraine invasion began on February 24.
Russia pounded Odessa with hypersonic missiles on May 9 as the country was celebrating Victory Day over Nazi Germany in World War II.
(Photograph:AFP)