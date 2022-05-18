Russia plans next generation hypersonic missiles: What is it?

Updated: May 18, 2022, 03:42 PM(IST)

Russia's revelation comes even as its forces are involved in a fierce war with Ukraine for nearly three months.

Russia's hypersonic plan

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov the country's armed forces are creating the "next generation of hypersonic missiles for land, air and sea platforms".

Borisov informed that the new hypersonic weapons "will surpass the existing and future developments of the leading states."

Borisov said tests were underway at arming Tupolev Tu-22 supersonic bombers wit next-generation weapons. The efficency of the Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" missile is also being worked upon which was used by Russian forces in the current Ukraine war.

"There is nothing like Kinzhal in any state of the world," Borisov claimed, adding,"A missile flying at a speed exceeding the speed of sound by more than 10 times, and at the same time maneuvering along the entire trajectory of its flight is really impossible to be intercepted by air defense systems."

(Photograph:AFP)