Russia celebrates 80th Victory Day: See Photos

March of Chinese Servicemen
As Russia celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two (WWII), Chinese servicemen marched on Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2025.
Sukhoi SU-25 fighter
Russian Sukhoi SU-25 fighter jets release smoke in the colours of the Russian tricolor flag as they fly over central Moscow during the Victory Day military parade on May 9, 2025. Russia celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two (WWII).
Russian Soldiers March
Soldiers who took part in Friday's parade, was a contingent of Russian troops who have fought in Ukraine in what Moscow calls a 'special military operation'.
Military Vehicles
Russia showcases modern military vehicles at Victory Day parade in Moscow.
Foreign Troops March
Foreign troops march in Russia's Victory Day parade.
Vladimir Putin Remembers the Allies
"We will always remember that the opening of the second front in Europe after decisive battles on the territory of the Soviet Union brought the Victory closer. We highly value the contribution to our common struggle by the soldiers of the Allied armies, the Resistance fighters, the courageous people of China, all those who fought for a peaceful future," said the Russian President.
Putin greets Commanders of Units
Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted commanders of units, who took part in Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red square on Friday (May 9) after the parade finished.