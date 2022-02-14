Russia-Belarus drill: Fighters, tanks, Tornado rocket launchers in operation

France advised against travel to border areas of northern and eastern Ukraine but has not told its citizens to leave the country.

Russia-Belarus joint drills

Servicemen attend joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus as part of a military excercise at the Gozhsky firing range in the Grodno region.

Fearing an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, many countries are urging their citizens there to leave and are cutting back their diplomatic staff.

Among the countries that have called on their nationals to leave Ukraine are the United States, Germany, Italy, Britain, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Canada, Norway, Estonia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Australia, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

(Photograph:AFP)