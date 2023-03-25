Runway to reality! Lady Gaga, Rihanna and other stars with their fresh-off-the-runway looks

Fashionistas love to keep an eye on the runways for fashion cues. And, when they see an outfit worth picking, they speed-dial their favourite designers to book a fitting session. The latest example of Lady Gaga giving us true black swan vibes at the 95th Oscars in her straight-from-the-runway Versace gown is worth a mention! We bring to you more such memorable moments when celebrities wore direct-from-the-catwalk looks and left us stunned.

Lady Gaga

This Versace outfit went from the runway to the Oscars red carpet within 72 hours. Lady Gaga arrived at the 95th Oscars wearing this memorable see-through gown, which Gigi Hadid modelled at Versace's autumn/winter show just a few days ago. The look grabbed eyeballs and took the internet by storm. And, who knew the cone bra trend would make a comeback?

Rihanna

For Met Gala 2017, Rihanna opted for a dress that debuted on the Comme des Garçons autumn/winter 2016 runway. The singer and Fenty Beauty founder updated her look by switching the runway plimsolls for gladiator heels.

Bella Hadid

For Paris Fashion Week 2018, Bella Hadid kicked off the celeb resurgence for wearing Jean Paul Gaultier archive by picking a pink gown first seen on Lily Cole at the autumn/winter JPG 2006 show.

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp wore a retro gown to the 2019 Met Gala that debuted on the runway about 27 years ago in 1992. She made this chain-detail Chanel gown truly iconic.

Kendall Jenner

For the CFDA awards in June 2018, Kendall Jenner wore this high-rise lilac feathered dress from Alexandre Vauthier's autumn/winter 2017 couture collection.

