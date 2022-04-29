Runway 34 to Spider-Man: No Way Home: Films & shows to watch this weekend on OTT/Theatre

Ajay Devgn's thrilling drama 'Runaway 34' has been released today (April 29). After facing several delays and major changes, the movie starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh has finally landed in cinemas worldwide.
Devgn's directorial follows the story of Captain Vikrant Khanna (played by Ajay), who along with his co-pilot Rakul Preet is going through a tough investigation after the emergency landing of the flight.
Heropanti 2
Tiger Shroff is back with the 'Heropanti 2'. The sequel of his debut movie has been released today in theatres worldwide.
The movie which is directed by Ahmed Khan also stars Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the main antagonist, Amrita Singh and others.
Ozark S4 Part Two
Jason Bateman's highly acclaimed show Ozark's final seven episodes are now available on Netflix. Starring Laura Linney, Julia Garner and many others, the finale season is deadlier than ever.
The show is streaming on Netflix.
365 Days 2
Netflix erotic drama '365 Days' second part is here and it should be on your binge list too. This time the show has more additions to the star cast with major plot twists.
The movie is streaming on Netflix.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Those who missed Alia Bhatt's outstanding performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in theatres, can watch the movie now. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a biographical drama, based on chapters from the book ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’ by Hussain Zaidi.
The movie is streaming on Netflix.
Spider-Man: No Way Hone
Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is now available on Amazon Prime video, but there's a glitch. You can rent a movie on the OTT platform for Rs 99.