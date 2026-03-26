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Running out of LPG? Here’s how you can convert your gas cylinder to PNG in India

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Mar 26, 2026, 18:27 IST | Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 18:27 IST

India is rapidly expanding PNG access to counter an LPG shortage. Households must apply online, pay a security deposit, pass a safety survey, and legally surrender existing LPG cylinders within 30 days of pipeline gas activation.

Strait of Hormuz route
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(Photograph: ANI)

Strait of Hormuz route

With India's LPG import routes through the Strait of Hormuz currently blocked, the domestic cooking gas supply is facing an unprecedented crisis. The government is now prioritising rapid urban Piped Natural Gas (PNG) conversion to ensure energy security for millions.

Check PNG Availability Online
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(Photograph: PTI)

Check PNG Availability Online

Before applying, consumers must verify if a City Gas Distribution (CGD) network exists in their residential area by visiting official websites of authorised suppliers like Indraprastha Gas or Mahanagar Gas. Given the March 2026 urgency, the Petroleum Ministry has mandated that CGD entities expedite pipeline installation for multi-storey buildings immediately upon application.

The Online PNG Application
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(Photograph: ANI)

The Online PNG Application

Once availability is confirmed, the application process is entirely digital. Residents must submit proof of identity and ownership along with a nominal registration fee ranging between Rs 500 and Rs 5,000, depending on the current regional scheme and security deposit requirements.

Technical Survey
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(Photograph: PTI)

Technical Survey

Upon successful registration, the CGD entity will schedule a technical survey of the household premises to finalise the pipeline route. During March 2026, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) strictly enforces safety norms, ensuring all pipeline installations maintain precise clearances from electricity lines.

Installation & Gas Flow
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(Photograph: Pexels)

Installation & Gas Flow

The installation process typically takes two to three days after the technical survey. Following a rigorous pressure check and safety audit, gas flow is commenced, and a PNG gas meter is installed inside the household.

Stove Conversion
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(Photograph: ANI)

Stove Conversion

Consumers cannot use an existing LPG stove with PNG directly as Piped Natural Gas requires a wider burner jet nozzle. The CGD entity usually provides an authorised technician at a minimal cost, often included in the connection fee, to replace the existing jets and convert the appliance for PNG use within hours of connection.

Essential Safety Norms & LPG Surrender
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(Photograph: ANI)

Essential Safety Norms & LPG Surrender

It is legally mandatory under PNGRB norms to surrender the domestic LPG connection within 30 days of PNG activation to prevent illegal hoarding during this March 2026 energy crisis. Safety regulations forbid running both connections simultaneously.

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