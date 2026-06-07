/Rudaali, Bobby, Dil Chahta Hai: 5 Dimple Kapadia movies that should be on your watchlist and where to find them on OTT platforms

With a career spanning over five decades, Dimple Kapadia is one of Indian cinema’s most enduring stars who has over a period of time reinvented her career. She has successfully transitioned from the definitive 1970s Bollywood IT-girl into one of the industry's most formidable, versatile character actors.

Whether commanding the screen in parallel cinema masterpieces or delivering scene-stealing performances in contemporary digital series, her filmography is packed with essential viewings. Here are the top 5 films of the star that one must not miss.