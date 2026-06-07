/Rudaali, Bobby, Dil Chahta Hai: 5 Dimple Kapadia movies that should be on your watchlist and where to find them on OTT platforms

We are celebrating the ever gorgeous and versatile Dimple Kapadia as she turns a year older on June 8. Here are 5 must-watch Dimple Kapadia titles across eras, fully accessible on major Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming platforms.
With a career spanning over five decades, Dimple Kapadia is one of Indian cinema’s most enduring stars who has over a period of time reinvented her career. She has successfully transitioned from the definitive 1970s Bollywood IT-girl into one of the industry's most formidable, versatile character actors.
Whether commanding the screen in parallel cinema masterpieces or delivering scene-stealing performances in contemporary digital series, her filmography is packed with essential viewings. Here are the top 5 films of the star that one must not miss.
Where to Watch: JioCinema
Dimple Kapadia played Sanichari, a professional mourner, in this Kalpana Lajmi directorial film. Based on Mahasweta Devi's powerful short story, Rudaali represents the absolute peak of Kapadia’s stint in parallel art cinema. Kapadia’s character was a lower-caste woman in rural Rajasthan who had faced so much personal tragedy that she had lost the ability to cry, eventually finding her voice as a professional mourner. Dimple Kapadia won the National Film Award for Best Actress for this performance.
Where to watch: YouTube / ZEE5
The film that started it all. Directed by Raj Kapoor, Bobby was a revolutionary teen-romance musical that redefined representations of girlhood and youth culture in 1970s Indian cinema. Playing a confident, modern young Catholic woman opposite Rishi Kapoor, Dimple's style—including her iconic polka-dot knot shirts—became an overnight national sensation. She was just 16 years old when she made her debut in films with Bobby and became a star overnight.
Where to Watch: Netflix / Amazon Prime Video
Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut is widely celebrated for reinventing urban camaraderie, but it is Kapadia’s nuanced performance as Tara that anchors the film's most mature emotional arc. Her relationship with a much younger artist, Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna), defied typical Bollywood romances and talked about age gaps and female divorcees.
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
In this satirical, English-language road-trip comedy directed by Homi Adajania, Kapadia joins an elite ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur (Cowie, 2024). She plays Rosie, the overbearing, self-appointed matriarch of a sleepy Goan village who wears prosthetic enhancements and handles local crises with unmatched drama. The film beautifully highlights her exceptional, often underutilized comic timing. Her chemistry with Naseeruddin Shah is an absolute delight to watch.
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
For her venture into the web series landscape, Kapadia reunited with Homi Adajania to play an unapologetic, fierce village matriarch who runs a massive, covert cartel under the guise of an embroidery business. Surrounded by a fierce ensemble of women, her presence dominates every frame.