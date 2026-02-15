/Rubio says Trump 'open to meeting Khamenei' but US president backs 'regime change' in Iran, deploys another warship - What's happening

Amid ongoing nuclear talks, Trump batted for regime change in Iran. He said that a change in power in Iran would be the best thing that could happen as the US administration weighs whether to take military action. However, when asked about his plans to meet Khamenei, he declined to answer, adding that “there are people.” This week, POTUS did not rule out an option of striking Iran. "Either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time," he said. Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance warned Iran and said that there is "another option on the table" if Tehran fails to cut a deal that ensures the nation will not have nuclear weapons.