The RS‑20V (R-36M-2 Voevoda), known in NATO parlance as the SS‑18 'Satan', is widely regarded as one of Russia’s largest and most powerful ICBMs. It was developed in the early 1970s and is a three-stage ICBM. According to the russianspaceweb.com, it is a 34.3 metres missile that has a flight range of 16,000 km with a single warhead. Although many units have been retired under modernisation efforts, the type remains emblematic of the Soviet and Russian strategic missile force. With multiple warheads and a long range, it has been central to strategic planning for decades. According to reports, Russia is gradually replacing the aging system with the new RS-28 Samrat.