/Rs 200k donkeys? Inside China’s lucrative ejiao trade draining Pakistan’s livelihoods

The real reason- Ejiao

The animals’ hides are the main raw material in the production of ejiao. Ejiao is a gelatin used in traditional Chinese medicine, which is made by stewing and concentrating donkey skin. It is considered to have several biological properties, including anti-fatigue effects, improved immunity, tumour suppression, as well as treatment for blood deficiency syndrome. Resultantly, the prices for the healthy donkeys in markets especially markets like Karachi’s Lyari have reached whooping Rs. 1,50,000–2,00,000, which is about a fivefold increase from previous years.