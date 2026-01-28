/Royal Rumble 2026: 5 WWE superstars rumored for surprise returns in Riyadh

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 is just around the corner, and the fans are looking forward to a one-of-a-kind PPV, this time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Known for its comebacks, here are five superstars who could potentially return at the Royal Rumble this year.
Since quitting AEW in 2025, Paige hasn’t made any prominent public appearances, making her a hot favourite to return at this year’s Royal Rumble. For the record, she is a two-time Divas champion and the first-ever NXT women’s champion.
Former women’s world champion Tiffany Stratton has been away from WWE programming since losing her title to Jade Cargill in November last year. Per the rumour mill, Stratton is preparing for a shock return at this year’s 30-woman Royal Rumble.
An in-ring veteran and one-half of the famous Hardy Brothers faction, Jeff Hardy, could shock the WWE universe with his return to the Royal Rumble 2026. Currently, he holds the TNA tag titles with his brother Matt Hardy.
A WWE great and former undisputed champion, Chris Jericho, could be back for a potential final run in the company, with his grand return expected at Royal Rumble 2026. Since completing his contract with AEW, Jericho, 55, could be entering his final Rumble this year.
One name that is on everyone’s mind is LA Knight, who remains among the hot favourites to make a return at this year’s Royal Rumble and win it, grabbing a chance of headlining WrestleMania 42. Knight has been away from the WWE programming since December last year, making it a perfect platform for his comeback.