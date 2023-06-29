Roskilde Festival 2023 kicks off in Denmark

| Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

Every year Denmark celebrates the Roskilde music festival. It is the largest music and culture festival in Northern Europe. Celebrated over a week's duration, the festival presents an impressive slew of artists, from established rock gods to exciting newcomers.

Roskilde Music Festival

The Roskilde Music Festival started on Saturday, June 24, and is scheduled to go on till Saturday, July 1. Thousands of music lovers from all around the world come to Denmark to attend the festival.

(Photograph: AFP )

Denmark's PM attends the festival

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also visited the Roskilde Festival 2023 on Wednesday, June 28. Roskilde Festival is one of the largest music festivals in Europe.



(Photograph: AFP )

PM and Cultural Minister attends music fest

Denmark's Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt also visited the festival on Wednesday, June 28. He arrived with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and they both sold ice-creams at a stall during the festival.

(Photograph: AFP )

Cheerful crowd

The crowd was super happy during the music festival. Several of them even sang along the artists playing at the festival.

(Photograph: AFP )

'Rent a tent'

To make the experience of the Roskilde Festival even more memorable and comfortable for the visitors, 'rent a tent' option was available for people who wanted to spend some quality time at the festival.

(Photograph: AFP )

Singers at the festival

Swedish singer-songwriter Karin Elisabeth Dreijer performed as Fever Ray during Roskilde Festival 2023. Josh Homme, singer of the rock band 'Queens Of The Stone Age' also performed at the festival. Singer Will Ramos of the US band 'Lorna Shore' was among many others who performed during the festival.



(Photograph: AFP )