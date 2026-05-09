/Roopa Ganguly: From Mahabharat’s Draupadi to National award-winning singer and politician

Well-known actress Roopa Ganguli has won the Sonarpur Dakshin seat in the elections when the BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state. From winning hearts on screen to building a political identity, take a look at the fascinating journey of the national award winner.
Roopa Ganguly is one of the most prominent Indian actresses, politicians, and playback singers. Best known for her role as Draupadi in Mahabharat, Ganguly is currently rising within the BJP after winning the Sonarpur Dakshin constituency in West Bengal. As we celebrate her victory, let’s revisit her inspiring journey.
Born to Samarendra Lal Ganguly and Juthika Ganguly, veteran actress and politician Roopa Ganguly pursued a career in the film industry shortly after graduating from Jogamaya Devi College in Kolkata. She made her screen debut in 1986 with Bijoy Chatterjee’s Hindi telefilm Nirupama, based on Rabindranath Tagore’s Bengali short story. Her breakthrough came the same year with the Bengali television series Muktabandha, directed by Ramaprasad Banik.
Ganguly’s acting career received a significant boost when she was cast in BR Chopra’s epic television series Mahabharat, where she portrayed the iconic role of Draupadi. Her powerful performance in the intense “Cheer Haran” sequence made her a household name across India and cemented her legacy in Indian television history.
While gaining widespread recognition, Ganguli built her career through multiple award‑winning performances in films such as Krantikaal, Padma Nadir Majhi, Antarmahal, and Stree Ki Patra.
She has appeared in numerous Hindi films and has earned immense admiration and respect within Bollywood.
Ek Din Achanak: In Mrinal Sen's drama, Roopa Ganguli portrayed the role of Seema opposite Shabana Azmi. The film explores a retired missing professor (Shreeram Lagoo), whose family struggles to discover the reasons for his disappearance as they get back to their daily routine.
Bahaar Aane Tak: The family drama sees Ganguli as Rama, a simple girl who marries Vijay (Tariq Shah). Shortly after their marriage, Vijay is in shock after knowing that his wife is none other than the same girl who was raped by his best friend Raja in the past.
Barfi: In Anurag Basu's romantic comedy film, the actress is seen as the mother of Ileana D'Cruz's mother. Ganguli shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.
Apart from gaining immense popularity in her acting career, the actress is also known for her singing. Her vocal abilities were recognised early on during the shooting of Mahabharat, where she performed the melodious song “Naino Ke". She has won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her role in the film "Abosheshey" (2011).
In 2015, the veteran actress entered politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Since then, she has transitioned from her acting career to the political field, immediately taking on the role of president of the BJP Mahila Morcha in West Bengal.
In 2016, she made her debut in the state assembly elections, contesting from Howrah Uttar, but finished in third place, losing to the TMC candidate Laxmi Ratan Shukla. In 2026, Rupa Ganguly won the Sonarpur Dakshin constituency, defeating TNC candidate Aundhuti Maitra.