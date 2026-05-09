/Roopa Ganguly: From Mahabharat’s Draupadi to National award-winning singer and politician

She has appeared in numerous Hindi films and has earned immense admiration and respect within Bollywood.

Ek Din Achanak: In Mrinal Sen's drama, Roopa Ganguli portrayed the role of Seema opposite Shabana Azmi. The film explores a retired missing professor (Shreeram Lagoo), whose family struggles to discover the reasons for his disappearance as they get back to their daily routine.

Bahaar Aane Tak: The family drama sees Ganguli as Rama, a simple girl who marries Vijay (Tariq Shah). Shortly after their marriage, Vijay is in shock after knowing that his wife is none other than the same girl who was raped by his best friend Raja in the past.

Barfi: In Anurag Basu's romantic comedy film, the actress is seen as the mother of Ileana D'Cruz's mother. Ganguli shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.