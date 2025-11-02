In the early 20th century, naval warfare was ruled by massive battleships, but the rise of aviation hinted at a revolution. The idea that aircraft could take off from and land on ships was initially dismissed as impractical. Yet, within a few years, several nations began experimenting by converting existing vessels, from coal carriers to cruisers, into floating airfields. These experiments laid the foundation for the modern aircraft carrier, transforming how wars would be fought on the high seas.