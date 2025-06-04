LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Rolls Royce Lambo Porsche and more Which luxury car has the most powerful engine

‘Rolls-Royce, Lambo, Porsche and more’: Which luxury car has the most powerful engine?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 19:07 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 19:07 IST

Which luxury car has the most powerful engine. Explore top brands like Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Bentley, and jet engine giant General Electric each known for unique power, performance, and style.

Which Luxury Car Has the Most Powerful Engine?
1 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Which Luxury Car Has the Most Powerful Engine?

Luxury brands like Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Bentley, and General Electric are known for strong and advanced engines. Each brand has its own special features that make their engines stand out.
Rolls-Royce: Smooth and Quiet
2 / 7
(Photograph:Rolls Royce)

Rolls-Royce: Smooth and Quiet

Rolls-Royce engines are famous for being very smooth and quiet. The V12 engine in the Phantom gives a calm and powerful ride, perfect for those who want comfort with strength.
Mercedes-Benz: Fast and Smart
3 / 7
(Photograph:Mercedes Benz)

Mercedes-Benz: Fast and Smart

Mercedes-Benz engines are known for mixing speed with smart technology. The AMG models are very fast, and the S-Class offers both high power and advanced safety features.
Porsche: Sporty and Quick
4 / 7
(Photograph:Porsche)

Porsche: Sporty and Quick

Porsche engines are built for sporty driving. They are quick to respond and make driving fun, especially in cars like the 911 and Cayenne.
Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Bentley
5 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Bentley

Aston Martin and Bentley engines are known for their style and strong sound. Lamborghini engines are very loud and powerful, making them popular with sports car fans.
General Electric: Power for the Skies
6 / 7
(Photograph:General Electric)

General Electric: Power for the Skies

General Electric does not make car engines but is famous for building jet engines for planes. Their engines are some of the most powerful in the world, helping planes fly long distances.
Each Brand’s Special Strength
7 / 7
(Photograph:Rolls Royce)

Each Brand’s Special Strength

Rolls-Royce is best for comfort, Mercedes-Benz for smart speed, Porsche for sporty fun, Aston Martin and Bentley for style, Lamborghini for power, and General Electric for flying. Each engine is special in its own way.

Trending Photo

From Sacred Games to Gangs of Wasseypur: 7 best performances of Nawazuddin Siddiqui
8

From Sacred Games to Gangs of Wasseypur: 7 best performances of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Top picks! Mind-bending psychological thrillers that you should watch at least once
5

Top picks! Mind-bending psychological thrillers that you should watch at least once

Sealed in love and law: Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal tie the knot in a dreamy minimalist wedding | In pics
6

Sealed in love and law: Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal tie the knot in a dreamy minimalist wedding | In pics

‘Rolls-Royce, Lambo, Porsche and more’: Which luxury car has the most powerful engine?
7

‘Rolls-Royce, Lambo, Porsche and more’: Which luxury car has the most powerful engine?

Chaos reigns as RCB's maiden IPL title celebration turns tragic
5

Chaos reigns as RCB's maiden IPL title celebration turns tragic