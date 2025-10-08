/Rolex vs real gold: Which is the better investment this Diwali?

Luxury watch dealers across India are reporting a sharp rise in demand for Rolex watches, particularly gold models, ahead of Diwali. Premium boutiques in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are seeing waitlists stretch for months as buyers look to lock in models like the Day-Date, Submariner, and Cosmograph Daytona, which often appreciate in value over time. For many wealthy buyers, a gold Rolex is not just a status symbol but a tangible asset.