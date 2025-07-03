LOGIN
Rolex unveils green GMT-Master II that collectors dream of owning

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 16:21 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 16:21 IST

Rolex's new GMT-Master II features a rare green ceramic dial, left-hand crown, and dual time zone function. crafted in white gold with a robust oyster bracelet, it's priced at $56,700 and built for collectors and travellers alike.

A New Green Rolex Arrives
1 / 7
(Photograph:Rolex)

A New Green Rolex Arrives

Rolex has launched a new GMT-Master II with a unique green ceramic dial and a left-hand crown. This model brings a fresh look to the classic luxury watch.

Unique Green Ceramic Dial
2 / 7
(Photograph:Rolex)

Unique Green Ceramic Dial

This is the first time Rolex has used green ceramic for a dial. The colour is deep and bright, made using a special process for a striking effect.

Left-Hand Crown Design
3 / 7
(Photograph:Rolex)

Left-Hand Crown Design

The winding crown and its guards are placed on the left side of the case. This design is rare for Rolex and offers a new option for left-handed wearers.

Dual Time Zone Feature
4 / 7
(Photograph:Rolex)

Dual Time Zone Feature

The GMT-Master II lets you track two time zones at once. The extra hand and rotating bezel make it easy for travellers to keep time in different cities.

Precision Engineering Inside
5 / 7
(Photograph:Rolex)

Precision Engineering Inside

The watch uses the Rolex calibre 3285 movement. It has a 70-hour power reserve, offers accurate time, and has a stop-seconds feature for easy setting.

Robust Oyster Bracelet
6 / 7
(Photograph:Rolex)

Robust Oyster Bracelet

The Oyster bracelet is made from 18-carat white gold. It combines comfort with strength and features a secure clasp and easy adjustment for daily wear.

Price and Exclusivity
7 / 7
(Photograph:Rolex)

Price and Exclusivity

The new green GMT-Master II is priced at $56,700 (over Rs 4.8 million). Its white gold case and unique design make it a standout piece for collectors.

