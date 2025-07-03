/Rolex unveils green GMT-Master II that collectors dream of owning

Rolex's new GMT-Master II features a rare green ceramic dial, left-hand crown, and dual time zone function. crafted in white gold with a robust oyster bracelet, it's priced at $56,700 and built for collectors and travellers alike.
Rolex has launched a new GMT-Master II with a unique green ceramic dial and a left-hand crown. This model brings a fresh look to the classic luxury watch.
This is the first time Rolex has used green ceramic for a dial. The colour is deep and bright, made using a special process for a striking effect.
The winding crown and its guards are placed on the left side of the case. This design is rare for Rolex and offers a new option for left-handed wearers.
The GMT-Master II lets you track two time zones at once. The extra hand and rotating bezel make it easy for travellers to keep time in different cities.
The watch uses the Rolex calibre 3285 movement. It has a 70-hour power reserve, offers accurate time, and has a stop-seconds feature for easy setting.
The Oyster bracelet is made from 18-carat white gold. It combines comfort with strength and features a secure clasp and easy adjustment for daily wear.
The new green GMT-Master II is priced at $56,700 (over Rs 4.8 million). Its white gold case and unique design make it a standout piece for collectors.