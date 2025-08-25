India's current ODI captain, Rohit Sharma's next assignment will be India's tour of Australia in October this year. It will be interesting to watch his come back and how he will contribute to Team India with the bat.
India's ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs. During an ODI match between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in 2014, Rohit scored 264 runs, including 33 fours and nine sixes.
Rohit is the first and only player to score three double centuries in ODIs, showing unmatched consistency and dominance in the format.
In the 2019 World Cup, Rohit scored five centuries in just nine matches, and made a record that highlights his world-class batting on the biggest stage.
With five hundreds in T20 internationals, including one in just 35 balls (joint-fastest), Rohit holds the record for most centuries in T20Is in the shortest format. Australia's Glenn Maxwell also have five centuries in this format and is tied with Rohit Sharma on the list.
Rohit Sharma, known for his hard-hitting batting, has hit more than 637 sixes across formats and comes at the top of the list of batters with most sixes in international cricket.
With 68 sixes in events like the World Cup and Champions Trophy, Rohit with his hard-hitting batting has dominated in ICC ODI tournaments.