LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Rohit Sharma's 6 unprecedented records in International cricket ft. 264 vs Sri Lanka in ODIs

Rohit Sharma's 6 unprecedented records in International cricket ft. 264 vs Sri Lanka in ODIs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 25, 2025, 16:45 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 16:59 IST

India's current ODI captain, Rohit Sharma's next assignment will be India's tour of Australia in October this year. It will be interesting to watch his come back and how he will contribute to Team India with the bat.

Highest individual score in ODI history
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Highest individual score in ODI history

India's ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs. During an ODI match between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in 2014, Rohit scored 264 runs, including 33 fours and nine sixes.

Only player with 3 ODI double centuries
2 / 6
(Photograph: PTI)

Only player with 3 ODI double centuries

Rohit is the first and only player to score three double centuries in ODIs, showing unmatched consistency and dominance in the format.

Most centuries in a World Cup (5 in 2019)
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Most centuries in a World Cup (5 in 2019)

In the 2019 World Cup, Rohit scored five centuries in just nine matches, and made a record that highlights his world-class batting on the biggest stage.

Record for most T20I centuries (5)
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Record for most T20I centuries (5)

With five hundreds in T20 internationals, including one in just 35 balls (joint-fastest), Rohit holds the record for most centuries in T20Is in the shortest format. Australia's Glenn Maxwell also have five centuries in this format and is tied with Rohit Sharma on the list.

Most international sixes (637)
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Most international sixes (637)

Rohit Sharma, known for his hard-hitting batting, has hit more than 637 sixes across formats and comes at the top of the list of batters with most sixes in international cricket.

Most sixes in ICC ODI events (68)
6 / 6
(Photograph: Reuters)

Most sixes in ICC ODI events (68)

With 68 sixes in events like the World Cup and Champions Trophy, Rohit with his hard-hitting batting has dominated in ICC ODI tournaments.

Trending Photo

Rohit Sharma's 6 unprecedented records in International cricket ft. 264 vs Sri Lanka in ODIs
6

Rohit Sharma's 6 unprecedented records in International cricket ft. 264 vs Sri Lanka in ODIs

From Arshdeep Singh to Hardik Pandya, 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20Is
5

From Arshdeep Singh to Hardik Pandya, 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20Is

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, 7 batters with more Test runs than Cheteshwar Pujara
7

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, 7 batters with more Test runs than Cheteshwar Pujara

Countries with the highest literacy rate in 2025 – Who tops the Education Index?
7

Countries with the highest literacy rate in 2025 – Who tops the Education Index?

Why is Doomsday fish linked to disaster: A 60-foot oarfish with horns and jewels spoke of great evil illness
6

Why is Doomsday fish linked to disaster: A 60-foot oarfish with horns and jewels spoke of great evil illness