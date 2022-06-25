Roe v Wade overturned: US Companies that have pledged support to its female employees

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg | Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 06:53 PM(IST)

Many businesses have stepped up to support their female employees who may soon be impacted by the historic ruling after the US Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson judgement. While the most recent Supreme Court ruling does not outright criminalise abortion, it does grant states the freedom to decide on their own laws. Less than 24 hours after the ruling, Missouri exercised this freedom to outlaw the medical procedure.

Let's examine take a look at some of the businesses that have pledged support for their employees and the promises they have made.

Google

In a staff-wide circular Google's chief people officer, Fiona Cicconi told the employees that the company's health insurance covers out-of-state medical procedures and that employees can also "apply for relocation without justification".

"To support Googlers and their dependents, our US benefits plan and health insurance covers out-of-state medical procedures that are not available where an employee lives and works. Googlers can also apply for relocation without justification, and those overseeing this process will be aware of the situation."

(Photograph:AFP)

Amazon

According to Reuters, Amazon, one of the biggest private-sector employers in the country, informed its staff in May, before the judgement was even announced, that it would cover up to $4,000 in travel costs each year for medical treatments, including abortions.

The benefit offered by Amazon is already active and is available to staff members working in corporate offices and warehouses.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Goldman Sachs

An internal document dated June 24 and acquired by Insider states that Goldman Sachs has informed staff that the company would pay for women to travel outside of the state for abortions.

Bentley de Beyer, the company's global head of human capital management, stated in a memo sent on Friday afternoon that " we have extended our healthcare travel reimbursement policies to include all medical procedures, treatments and evaluations, including abortion services and gender-affirming care where a provider is not available in proximity to where our people live."

Goldman CEO David Solomon in an internal statement said "this morning, the US Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, holding that the Constitution does not guarantee the right to choose to have an abortion. Millions of women are right now grappling with a new legal reality. I know many of you are deeply upset, and I stand with you.

(Photograph:Others)

Disney

According to a Reuters report, Disney reportedly told staff that, despite the abortion ruling's effects, the company is still dedicated to ensuring that all people have access to high-quality healthcare, including family planning and reproductive services.

The expense of employees travelling to another location for care, even to get an abortion, will be covered by the company's benefits, it stated.

(Photograph:Twitter)

JPMorgan Chase

According to a document first acquired by CNBC, JPMorgan Chase, one of the biggest employers in the US financial sector, has informed staff that it would cover travel expenses to states where abortions are permitted.

The memo dated June 1 which was part of an an internal communication outlined expanded medical coverage that would start in July.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Netflix

Through its US health insurance, Netflix currently provides travel reimbursement coverage for full-time US employees and their dependents who must fly for cancer treatment, organ transplants, gender affirming services, or abortion. 

Each employee and their dependents are eligible for a $10,000 lifetime allowance for each service.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Paramount

After the decision was announced on Friday (June 24), Paramount's CEO Bob Bakish sent an email to the company's staff, reported teh Hollywood Reporter.

We have entered a period of profound uncertainty nationwide, said Bakish. “In the face of this uncertainty, we want to be very clear about what will not change at Paramount.”

His email summarised the company's health policy, including the provision for reimbursement of travel-related costs “if the covered health service, such as abortion, is prohibited in your area.”

(Photograph:Twitter)

