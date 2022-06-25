Roe v Wade overturned: US Companies that have pledged support to its female employees

Many businesses have stepped up to support their female employees who may soon be impacted by the historic ruling after the US Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson judgement. While the most recent Supreme Court ruling does not outright criminalise abortion, it does grant states the freedom to decide on their own laws. Less than 24 hours after the ruling, Missouri exercised this freedom to outlaw the medical procedure.

Let's examine take a look at some of the businesses that have pledged support for their employees and the promises they have made.