/Rockets, artillery, UAVs and more: What Iron Beam can and can’t shoot down

Israel’s Iron Beam is emerging as the world’s first operational high-energy laser air-defence system. It has been designed to neutralise fast-evolving aerial threats at a fraction of the cost of the traditional interceptors. Israel is set to deploy the system by the end of the year following it's operational testing in September. According to Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Iron Beam is a 100kW-class High Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS) which is capable of engaging targets at the speed of light, from a few hundred metres to several kilometres. The company also notes that the laser weapon system delivers an unlimited magazine at almost zero cost per interception, and minimal collateral damage. These features distinguish it from kinetic missile interceptors.