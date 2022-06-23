'Rocketry', 'Brahmastra', 'Raksha Bandhan': The biggest Bollywood films set to release in second half of 2022

Jun 23, 2022

Even though the coronavirus pandemic had a massive impact on the film industry, the film business is slowly picking up pace as audiences flock to theatres to witness the blockbusters. 2022 has already proved to be promising for Bollywood with Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' among others, earning well at the box office. 

There are some highly anticipated movies lined up for release in the second half of this year. Here is a list of the upcoming movies that are surely going to make your weekends entertaining. 
 

Shamshera

'Shamshera' marks the big-screen comeback of Ranbir Kapoor after four years. He was last seen in 'Sanju', which was released in 2018. On Wednesday, Yash Raj Films unveiled the first teaser of the epic period drama, 'Shamshera,' in which Ranbir will play a dacoit in a plot set in pre-independent India. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Vani Kapoor. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist. 

The film is a Hindi adaptation of Howard Pyle’s novel The Merry Adventures of Robin Hood.

'Shamshera' is all set to hit the theatres on July 22, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, while the trailer will be out on June 24. 
 






 

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Madhavan is turning director with his upcoming film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. In the movie, Madhavan will play the role of renowned ISRO and space scientist Nambi Narayanan. Apart from acting and directing the film, he has produced and written the story as well. The film also premiered at the 2022 Cannes film festival. 

The movie also stars Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar, and Dinesh Prabhakar and will also have special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. 

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is releasing in India on July 1 in six languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
 

Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar’s next ‘Raksha Bandhan’ trailer was recently unveiled in which he can be seen playing a doting brother to four of his sisters-all of marriageable age. The trailer highlights how Kumar's character struggles to gather funds for each of his sisters' weddings. Helmed by Anand L. Rai, the film celebrates the unbreakable bond of siblings. 

Actor Bhumi Pednekar plays Akshy’s love interest, while other cast members include Abhinay Raj Singh, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth, and Seema Phawa in significant roles. 

‘Raksha Bandhan’ is set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. 
 

Brahmastra

The trailer of one of Bollywood’s most-awaited films, 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', was released on Wednesday and has got the audiences intrigued with the VFX used and the story being close to Hindu mythology. The film marks Ranbir Kapoor’s second release this year, in which he plays a superhero avatar named Shiva and how he is unknown to some of the superpowers he possesses. 

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, ‘Brahmastra’ has an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, among others. 

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is set to release in theatres on September 9. 
 

Laal Singh Chaddha

Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ trailer has already created a buzz amongst the audiences who will see the actor’s performance on screen after four years. The story follows the story of a simple man who has an extraordinary life. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ 1994 Hollywood hit classic ‘Forrest Gump’. 

Helmed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. It also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. 

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will release on August 11 and is also clashing with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ at the box office. 
 

Drishyam 2

Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ is a sequel to their 2015 crime thriller of the same name. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta, and is a remake of the 2013 superhit Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. 

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is produced by T-Series, Panorama Studios, and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. ‘Drishyam 2’ will clash with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's film ‘Bheed’ as both films are releasing on the same date. 

‘Drishyam 2’ will be out in theatres on November 18, 2022. 
 

Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha’ is a Hindi remake of the 2017 hit Tamil film of the same name. The neo-noir action thriller film is helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who were also the creators of the original, while it starred R Madhvan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Hrithik and Saif will be sharing the screen for the first time. The story revolves around a police inspector named Vikram and a gangster named Vedha.

Inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, the film tells the story of Vikram, a police inspector who sets out to track down and kill Vedha, a gangster. After Vedha voluntarily surrenders himself, he tells Vikram three stories that change his perceptions of good and evil.

Produced by YNOT and Plan C Studios, the film’s other stars include Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Yogita Bihani. 

'Vikram Vedha’ is slated for a release on September 30, 2022.
 

Shabaash Mithu

'Shabaash Mithu' is a biopic of the legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is playing Raj in the film, looks fierce and intense in the recently released trailer as she steps into the shoes of former Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj. The film tells the struggles of a small-town girl with many big dreams in her eyes. As she tries to create her own space in the male-dominated world of cricket, she comes across several hurdles, but in the end, she manages to change the gentleman's game.

The sports drama is helmed by Srijit Mukherjee and is produced by Viacom 18 and also stars Vijay Raaz in a significant role. 

 'Shabaash Mithu' is all set to hit the theatres on July 15, 2022.
 

Tejas 

Kangana Ranaut will play a fighter pilot in the upcoming film 'Tejas'. The film is inspired by a landmark event in the history of the Indian Air Force, which became the country’s first defence force to induct women into combat roles in 2016. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner RSVP, 'Tejas' is written and directed by Survesh Mewara, who is making his Bollywood debut. 

`Tejas` will hit the theatres on October 5th. 
 

Liger

'Liger' is an upcoming sports drama starring South Indian superstar Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead, while American boxing star Mike Tyson is making his debut in Indian cinema with 'Liger'. The film was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. 

Directed and written by Puri Jagannadh, 'Liger' is co-produced by Karan Johar and actor Charmme Kaur and is a pan-India film that will be released in five languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. 

Apart from Vijay and Ananya, actors Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna also have pivotal roles in the film. 

'Liger' is slated for release on August 25th.

Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar has another film lined-up in 2022, titled ‘Ram Setu’. Akshay plays an archaeologist who will investigate the nature of Ram Setu. The action-adventure drama film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video, Lyca Productions and distributed by AA films. 

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satyadev Kancharana. 

‘Ram Setu’ is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 24, 2022, coinciding with Diwali.
 

Cirkus

‘Cirkus’ is touted as a period comedy film set in the 60s starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. ‘Cirkus’ is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment. Ranveer Singh will be seen in a dual role alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. The film is officially adapted from the 1982 Hindi film ‘ Angoor’ which was based on Shakespeare's play ‘The Comedy of Errors.’

Deepika Paadukone and Ajay Devgn have a special appearance in the film. 

‘Cirkus’ will release in theatres on December 23, 2022.

