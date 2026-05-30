/‘Robots need clothes too’: Humanoids join human models at Seoul fashion show

Humanoid robots joined human models on a Seoul runway, wearing matching designer outfits in a futuristic fashion show exploring how humans and AI-powered machines could coexist in everyday life.
Humanoid robots walked alongside human models at Seoul’s “Mach33: Physical AI Fashion Show,” showcasing coordinated outfits and synchronised movements. The event offered a futuristic vision of how humans and robots could share social and cultural spaces.
Explaining the concept behind the event, Galaxy Corporation CEO Choi Yong-ho said, “We realised that robots, too, need to wear clothes.” The company used fashion as a way to explore how robots might integrate into everyday human life.
Each robot was dressed to mirror its human counterpart, from cowboy-inspired outfits complete with a robot-sized hat to futuristic metallic jackets. Designers carefully adapted every garment to fit the robots’ distinctive skeletal structures.
Choi Yong-ho emphasised that robots should not be viewed as identical machines. “Just as every human being is unique, we believe that every single robot should also be distinct,” he said, explaining the inspiration behind the custom-made designs.
The runway featured silky dresses, oversized black trousers reminiscent of David Bowie’s iconic 1970s style, and other space-age creations. The collection blended retro influences with futuristic aesthetics, creating a striking visual experience.
The show highlighted a broader shift in how robots are being presented to the public. Rather than focusing solely on industrial applications, the event showcased humanoids as potential participants in entertainment, culture, and social interaction.
According to Galaxy Corporation, the fashion show was designed to explore a central question: “How can humans and robots coexist?” As robotics technology advances, the event offered a glimpse into a future where machines may become a visible part of everyday life.