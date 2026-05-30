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‘Robots need clothes too’: Humanoids join human models at Seoul fashion show

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: May 30, 2026, 21:31 IST | Updated: May 30, 2026, 21:31 IST

Humanoid robots joined human models on a Seoul runway, wearing matching designer outfits in a futuristic fashion show exploring how humans and AI-powered machines could coexist in everyday life.

Robots and Humans Take Centre Stage
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(Photograph: AFP)

Robots and Humans Take Centre Stage

Humanoid robots walked alongside human models at Seoul’s “Mach33: Physical AI Fashion Show,” showcasing coordinated outfits and synchronised movements. The event offered a futuristic vision of how humans and robots could share social and cultural spaces.

‘Robots need clothes too’
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(Photograph: AFP)

‘Robots need clothes too’

Explaining the concept behind the event, Galaxy Corporation CEO Choi Yong-ho said, “We realised that robots, too, need to wear clothes.” The company used fashion as a way to explore how robots might integrate into everyday human life.

Matching Looks for Human-Robot Pairs
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(Photograph: AFP)

Matching Looks for Human-Robot Pairs

Each robot was dressed to mirror its human counterpart, from cowboy-inspired outfits complete with a robot-sized hat to futuristic metallic jackets. Designers carefully adapted every garment to fit the robots’ distinctive skeletal structures.

Celebrating Individuality in Machines
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(Photograph: AFP)

Celebrating Individuality in Machines

Choi Yong-ho emphasised that robots should not be viewed as identical machines. “Just as every human being is unique, we believe that every single robot should also be distinct,” he said, explaining the inspiration behind the custom-made designs.

Fashion Inspired by the Future
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(Photograph: AFP)

Fashion Inspired by the Future

The runway featured silky dresses, oversized black trousers reminiscent of David Bowie’s iconic 1970s style, and other space-age creations. The collection blended retro influences with futuristic aesthetics, creating a striking visual experience.

Beyond Factories and Into Entertainment
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(Photograph: AFP)

Beyond Factories and Into Entertainment

The show highlighted a broader shift in how robots are being presented to the public. Rather than focusing solely on industrial applications, the event showcased humanoids as potential participants in entertainment, culture, and social interaction.

Asking a Bigger Question About Coexistence
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(Photograph: AFP)

Asking a Bigger Question About Coexistence

According to Galaxy Corporation, the fashion show was designed to explore a central question: “How can humans and robots coexist?” As robotics technology advances, the event offered a glimpse into a future where machines may become a visible part of everyday life.

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