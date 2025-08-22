LOGIN
Robot doctors: Are AI-designed pills the future of medicine?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 22, 2025, 14:13 IST | Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 14:13 IST

Robot doctors are designing pills now tried in humans. AI makes medicines faster, and trials are running in Japan, the UK, and the US. This could change how we get new treatments. Know more about the future of AI in medicine.

AI Medicine: Human Trials Begin for Robot-Made Pills
1 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

AI Medicine: Human Trials Begin for Robot-Made Pills

Artificial intelligence is now helping scientists design medicines. In 2025, the first AI-created pills have started human trials, as reported by global healthcare news. AI can look at huge sets of data and suggest new medicine ideas.

British Firm Uses AI to Make New OCD Drug Fast
2 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

British Firm Uses AI to Make New OCD Drug Fast

As per the reports, a British drug company called Exscientia has used AI to create a treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder. This medicine was developed in less than one year, while normally, it can take five years or more to design a new drug.

AI-Designed Drugs Tested on People in Japan, US
3 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

AI-Designed Drugs Tested on People in Japan, US

In Japan and the US, AI-designed drugs are being tested on people. One trial is a cancer medicine from Insilico Medicine, a company using AI to search for new drugs. These human trials are closely watched by international experts.

How Robots Find New Medicines in Days, Not Years
4 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

How Robots Find New Medicines in Days, Not Years

AI robots can check millions of chemical structures and spot the best ones for a specific problem. According to an expert, the process is like searching for a needle in a haystack, but the robot does it in days, not years.

Doctors and Robots Team Up on Safe Drug Design
5 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Doctors and Robots Team Up on Safe Drug Design

Experts say robot doctors do not replace human doctors but work together with them. The AI creates the designs, but human scientists test the drugs to make sure they are safe for people, according to several health reports.

AI Medicines Lower Costs and Find Hidden Cures
6 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

AI Medicines Lower Costs and Find Hidden Cures

AI-created drugs can lower costs and bring new treatments for diseases that human researchers might miss. Many global pharmaceutical companies are now trying AI in drug discovery, says a recent industrial report.

Would You Try a Pill Made by a Robot Doctor?
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Would You Try a Pill Made by a Robot Doctor?

Would you try a pill created by a robot doctor? AI medicines may soon become common, changing how drugs are made for everyone. The story of AI-designed drugs is just beginning.

