/Robert Pattinson turns 40: Twilight, The Batman, Remember Me- 7 movies of the actor available on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Robert Pattinson turned 40 on May 13. Over the years, he has cemented his reputation as one of the most versatile and acclaimed actors with standout performances in projects such as Twilight, Remember Me, and many more. Take a look at the list of his movies available on OTT platforms.
Robert Pattinson is one of the most acclaimed English actors, widely known for his performances in films such as Twilight, The Batman, Remember Me, and more. On the occasion of his 40th birthday, take a look at some of his must‑watch movies.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Robert Pattinson gained international stardom with this project, portraying a vampire named Edward Cullen. He woos Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) with his dreamy eyes and skin that sparkles in the sunlight.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The action crime thriller follows Batman, played by Pattinson, who is called to intervene when the mayor of Gotham City is murdered. Soon, his investigation leads him to uncover a web of corruption linked to his own dark past.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (On Rent)
The newly released dark comedy film focuses on an engaged couple, Emma (Zendaya) and Charlie (Robert Pattinson). Their upcoming wedding is soon to be severely threatened when they play a dinner game, and she confesses to the worst thing she's ever done, which turns the plot upside down.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Helmed by Lynne Ramsay, Grace, played by Jennifer Lawrence, a writer and young mother, is slowly slipping into madness while isolated in an old house in Montana. What makes the situation worse is when her erratic behaviour leaves her companion, Jackson (Robert Pattinson), worried and helpless.
Where to watch: Netflix
The romantic drama stars Robert Pattinson as Tyler, a young man who falls in love with a university student, Ally (Emilie de Ravin). She helps him deal with his troubled family, but a tragic incident occurs when Tyler learns about her secret.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Pattinson plays Mickey Barnes, an unfortunate man who is sent on a human expedition to colonise the ice world Niflheim. The drastic turn comes when a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Featuring Robert Pattinson alongside John David Washington in the action sci-fi. The story centres on reversing entropy to move backwards in time and stop a Russian oligarch, Andrei Sator (Kenneth Branagh), from activating a future device called the Algorithm that would destroy the past.