Robert Downey Jr turns 56: Here are his 5 best movies to watch on his birthday

Robert Downey Jr our beloved Tony Stark aka Iron Man turns 56 today. So here's a list of his five best films.

Tropic Thunder

'Tropic Thunder' is a 2008 satirical action comedy film directed by Ben Stiller that follows a story of a film crew who were shooting a big-budget war movie and are forced to become the soldiers they are portraying, when they are attacked by a gang of poppy-growing local drug dealer, due to mistaken identities.

Downey received his second Oscar nomination for his supporting role in the movie.

(Photograph:Twitter)