Robert Downey Jr turns 56: Here are his 5 best movies to watch on his birthday

'Tropic Thunder' is a 2008 satirical action comedy film directed by Ben Stiller that follows a story of a film crew who were shooting a big-budget war movie and are forced to become the soldiers they are portraying, when they are attacked by a gang of poppy-growing local drug dealer, due to mistaken identities.
Downey received his second Oscar nomination for his supporting role in the movie.
Chaplin
Robert Downey Jr got his first Oscar nomination for playing the role of Charlie Chaplin. Richard Attenborough's 1992 biopic 'Chaplin' showed the iconic star career in America and his late masterpieces. His turbulent personal life saw four marriages and an enforced exile from the US - though he returned to receive an honorary Oscar in 1972.
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' is a black comedy crime directed by Shane Black, that follows a story of a thief, pretending to be an actor, and gets involved in a murder investigation in Hollywood when he befriends a private eye. He soon draws in a struggling actress in the investigation.
The movie showed Downey as an detective.
Iron-Man
'Iron-Man' is one of the changing moment in the Downey's career. In 2008, Downey introduced as a Tony Stark in 2008 Marvel movie became one of the most successfull movie of the Avenger series.
Wonder Boys
Curtis Hanson comedy-drama, that follows the story of a professor, suffering from writer's block tries to deal with the pressures of his complex love life and his troubled students' assorted problems.
In the movie, Downey essayed the role of an eccentric book editor Terry Crabtree who has an affair with Tobey Maguire's aspiring writer James Leer.