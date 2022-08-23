River Phoenix: Interesting facts about Joaquin Phoenix's late brother on the anniversary of his birth

River Phoenix would have been 52 today. The actor, who was the eldest among his siblings such as actors Rain Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, Liberty Phoenix, and Summer Phoenix, died at the age of just 23 from combined drug intoxication after overdosing on Speedball, a mixture of cocaine and heroin. But even at that he left behind a formidable filmography and also a successful career in television. Born in Madras, Oregon in 1970 to John Lee Bottom and Arlyn Phoenix, he began his career from commercials before being spotted by a noted casting director and getting into his true calling: films.

Here are a few interesting facts about him.