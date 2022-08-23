River Phoenix: Interesting facts about Joaquin Phoenix's late brother on the anniversary of his birth

Aug 23, 2022

River Phoenix would have been 52 today. The actor, who was the eldest among his siblings such as actors Rain Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, Liberty Phoenix, and Summer Phoenix, died at the age of just 23 from combined drug intoxication after overdosing on Speedball, a mixture of cocaine and heroin. But even at that he left behind a formidable filmography and also a successful career in television. Born in Madras, Oregon in 1970 to John Lee Bottom and Arlyn Phoenix, he began his career from commercials before being spotted by a noted casting director and getting into his true calling: films. 

Here are a few interesting facts about him.

Debut movie

River made his big screen debut with 1985's Joe Dante's science fantasy film 'Explorers'. Interestingly, the film also marked the debut of Ethan Hawke, who was the co-lead in the movie. The film was not a big box office success but received positive reviews and has acquired a cult following.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Rise to fame

River Phoenix's second film was 1986's 'Stand by Me', an adaptation of Stephen King's novella 'The Body'. But the movie that marked his rise to fame and critical acclaim was Sidney Lumet's 'Running on Empty'. He received a National Board of Review Awards in the Best Supporting Actor category.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Oscar nomination record

For  'Running on Empty', Phoenix also scored an Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category. He was only the sixth-youngest nominee in the history of Academy Awards.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Played Indiana Jones

It is not just Harrison Ford who has donned the popular role of professor of archaeology and adventurer Indiana Jones. River Phoenix essayed the character's younger version in Steven Spielberg's 1989 film 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade', the third installment in the 'Indiana Jones' franchise. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

'Children of God' and rape

In the early 1970s, River and his family joined a Christian organisation called Children of God. Now called The Family International, the organisation and its members were accused by River of raping him at the age of four.  "They're disgusting, they're ruining people's lives," he said as per Esquire. Bujt in 2019, his brother Joaquin said that his brother was joking as he was tired of being asked "ridiculous" questions by the press.
 

(Photograph:Others)

River Phoenix the activist

Phoenix was reportedly an activist for causes related to animal rights and the environment. He, like his brother Joaquin, chose the vegan lifestyle at a young age. He was given a Humanitarian award by PETA in 1992. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Politics

River Phoenix campaigned for Bill Clinton in the runup to the 1992 US presidential election. Clinton went on to defeat the incumbent president George H. W. Bush. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Influence on current acting bigwigs

Even after departing the world at such a young age, River Phoenix left a deep impact on the then young actors who have become renowned now. The list includes names such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto, and James Franco.
 

(Photograph:Others)

