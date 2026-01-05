/Rising prices, a falling rial and nuclear tensions: 6 things to know about Iran’s Protests

Iran’s 'Axis of Resistance', which grew in prominence in the years after the 2003 US-led invasion and subsequent occupation of Iraq, is reeling. This self-described axis is a coalition of countries and militant groups backed by Tehran, However, it has been decimated in the years since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in 2023. AP says that although, China has remained a major buyer of Iranian crude oil, it has not provided overt military support to the country, nor has Russia, which has relied on Iranian drones in its war on Ukraine.

