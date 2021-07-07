Remembering Dilip Kumar: The most iconic films of the megastar of Bollywood

Mughal-e-Azam

Dilip Kumar dominated Bollywood in the late 40s through till the 60s, the highlight of his career was the iconic character 'Salim' in Mughal-e-Azam. The film released on August 5, 1960, and became an instant hit. It was Bollywood's most expensive film ever made at that time.



The movie was re-released in 2004 after nearly 60 years in the era of Shahrukh Khan and still kept the box office ringing.

