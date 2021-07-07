Remembering Dilip Kumar: The most iconic films of the megastar of Bollywood
Indian cinema's original superstar Dilip Kumar is nor more. The 98 year old actor, who ruled hearts for generations gave Indian cinema some iconic films. Here's a look at the films that made the actor a star.
Dilip Kumar's first hit film, "Jugnu", was released a few months before India's first Independence Day on May 23, 1947.
Dilip Kumar's co-star Pakistani actress Noor Jehan created history at the box office.
(Photograph:Others)
Mughal-e-Azam
Dilip Kumar dominated Bollywood in the late 40s through till the 60s, the highlight of his career was the iconic character 'Salim' in Mughal-e-Azam. The film released on August 5, 1960, and became an instant hit. It was Bollywood's most expensive film ever made at that time.
The movie was re-released in 2004 after nearly 60 years in the era of Shahrukh Khan and still kept the box office ringing.
(Photograph:Facebook)
Mela
"Mela" released in 1948 was a romantic-tragedy film, Dilip Kumar played the role of Nargis's lover.
Dilip and Nargis's chemistry created waves at the box office.
(Photograph:Facebook)
Andaz
Dilip Kumar and Nargis have worked together in many films.
In the 1949 movie "Andaz" stars Dilip Kumar, Nargis and Raj Kapoor were involved in a love triangle.
"Andaz" was the top grossing Hindi film in that year.
(Photograph:Others)
Ganga Jamuna
"Ganga Jamuna" was released in 1961 was written and produced by Dilip Kumar himself.
The actor was widely praised for his use of Bhojpuri dialect in the movie. It confirmed Dilip Kumar's cult status as it was the biggest movie in terms of box office collection in the 1960s.
(Photograph:Facebook)
Leader
"Leader" saw Dilip Kumar turning to comedy after doing several romantic tragedies.
(Photograph:Facebook)
Ram Aur Shyam
Dilip Kumar won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for "Ram Aur Shyam".
After this movie, he was seen as a master of comedy.
(Photograph:Others)
Sunghursh
Based on a short story by Mahasweta Devi, Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala, Sanjeev Kumar & Balraj Sahni starred in "Sunghursh".
Even though Dilip Kumar was nominated for the Filmfare Best Actor category, he narrowly lost to Shammi Kapoor.
(Photograph:Facebook)
Karma
Karma was released in 1986, Rana Vishwa Pratap Singh (Dilip Kumar) worked with a diverse cast including Nutan, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Sridevi and Anupam Kher.
The film was directed by Subhash Ghai. The movie was a big success at the box office.
(Photograph:Others)
Shakti
Dilip Kumar's role in "Shakti" with Amitabh Bachchan is part of Bollywood legend.
The "father-son" duo redefined Indian cinema.
(Photograph:Zee News Network)
Saudagar
Starring two legends of Hindi cinema, "Saudagar" was a Silver Jubilee success all over India.
Manisha Koirala made her Bollywood debut in "Saudagar", remember ILU, ILU!