/Rise in Covid-19 cases in India: Should you be concerned? Know symptoms and more

(Photograph: Wikipedia commons )

Protective measures against Coronavirus

With the number of COVID cases in India rising alarmingly, here are some of the protective measures that you can take. A distance of at least 1 meter is necessary to ensure safety for all. Wash your hands with soap and water regularly. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol. Cover your nose and mouth with a handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing. Throw used tissues into closed bins immediately after use. Wash your hands before touching your eyes and mouth.