/Rise in Covid-19 cases in India: Should you be concerned? Know symptoms and more

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 18:06 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 18:10 IST

With a recent spike witnessed in the Covid-19 cases in India, here we have curated brief information about the new variety, common covid symptoms, and it's causes. 

Surge in COVID-19 cases
1 / 5
(Photograph:Freepik)

Surge in COVID-19 cases

India has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases recently across the country. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, total active cases has crossed 4,000 mark.
New COVID-19 wave in India?
2 / 5
(Photograph:Wikipedia commons)

New COVID-19 wave in India?

As per the COVID-19 dashboard, India's active COVID-19 cases have risen to 4026 as of Tuesday (June 3) across several states, and 2700 people have been discharged till now. Five patients have died across India in COVID-19 cases, with two deaths recorded in Maharashtra and one each in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
New COVID variants in India
3 / 5
(Photograph:Wikipedia commons)

New COVID variants in India

Amid the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the new COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1 has been detected in India along with four instances of the LF.7 type, as per Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data. NB.1.8.1 has been classified as "under monitoring" by the World Health Organisation.
Protective measures against Coronavirus
4 / 5
(Photograph:Wikipedia commons)

Protective measures against Coronavirus

With the number of COVID cases in India rising alarmingly, here are some of the protective measures that you can take. A distance of at least 1 meter is necessary to ensure safety for all. Wash your hands with soap and water regularly. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol. Cover your nose and mouth with a handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing. Throw used tissues into closed bins immediately after use. Wash your hands before touching your eyes and mouth.
Common symptoms of Coronavirus
5 / 5
(Photograph:Freepik)

Common symptoms of Coronavirus

As per the reports, the new variant that is a descendant of the Omicron family has not been classified as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation. Common symptoms are similar to different Omicron subvariants, such as fever, sore throat, tiredness, mild cough and nausea.

