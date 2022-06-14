RIP Internet Explorer: Love it or hate it, doesn't matter. The life story of IE is compelling

The compelling life story of IE

Those who used Internet Explorer in the initial days have gazillion memories associated with the browser. In the 90s, it was one of the most popular web browsers.

Commonly, people associate IE with the Windows operating system. But notably, Microsoft developed versions of the browser for the Macintosh, UNIX, Xbox and their now-defunct mobile OSes Windows CE and Windows Phone.

The tech giant developed eleven versions of Internet Explorer for Windows from 1995 to 2013.

