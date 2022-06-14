RIP Internet Explorer: Love it or hate it, doesn't matter. The life story of IE is compelling

After 27 years, Microsoft will officially be shutting down Internet Explorer on June 15.
In May 2021, Microsoft announced its plans to retire the iconic web browser. In a statement, the company said that the application will be supported for just one more year. It will retire on June 15, 2022.
(Photograph:Others)
The compelling life story of IE
Those who used Internet Explorer in the initial days have gazillion memories associated with the browser. In the 90s, it was one of the most popular web browsers.
Commonly, people associate IE with the Windows operating system. But notably, Microsoft developed versions of the browser for the Macintosh, UNIX, Xbox and their now-defunct mobile OSes Windows CE and Windows Phone.
The tech giant developed eleven versions of Internet Explorer for Windows from 1995 to 2013.
(Photograph:Others)
History of Internet Explorer
It was first released in 1995. Internet Explorer used to be included in the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems. Later it was provided for free as part of the package.
Faster internet speeds and better user interfaces offered by other competitors caused Internet Explorer's popularity to decline. It was unable to keep up with the competition.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Evolution of IE logo
Reports have mentioned that the very first Internet Explorer logo was designed in 1995 and depicted an image of the Earth with a "Microsoft Internet Explorer" wordmark.
In the logo, the Earth was drawn in a calm blue white and grey colour palette. However, the logo evolved over the years with little tweaks and colour change.
(Photograph:Others)
What's the future of Internet Explorer?
Sean Lyndersay, the Microsoft Edge program manager, stated that "the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 lies in Microsoft Edge."
The company said that not only is Microsoft Edge a quicker, more secure and more contemporary browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it also addresses a crucial concern: "compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications."