Grande Rio Samba School was crowned champion of Rio Carnival parade competition on Tuesday (April 26). The school from an impoverished neighborhood of Duque de Caxias put up a grand show in the famed carnival. This year Rio Carnival was organised for the first time after a hiatus of two years. The festivities were suspended due to the Coviod pandemic. But this time, Brazillians and revellers from all around the world converged in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate the festive spirit.